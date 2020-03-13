Coronavirus: Schools, entertainment venues and more shut down in Montco

More than half of the COVID-19 cases in the state are in Montgomery County, including an EMS worker in Upper Merion Township.
Meanwhile, tents to be used for testing were put up in Audubon but will be moved to Eagleville near the county emergency operations center.
RESTRICTIONS NOW IN PLACE
As of Friday, more than 800,000 county residents were under multiple restrictions in an effort to stop the virus from spreading.
"We are going to begin significant and decisive social distancing," Gov. Tom Wolf said at a news conference on Thursday.
The following measures were put in place starting March 13 will continue for 14 days.
The governor's office said it will evaluate options throughout that period
Montgomery County
*A no visitor policy will be implemented for correctional facilities, nursing homes, and others to be evaluated.
*Schools in Montgomery County will be closed starting March 13, as will child care centers licensed by the Commonwealth.
*Adult daycare centers will be closed.
*Freedom of travel will remain, but the Governor and the Commonwealth ask all people to refrain from non-essential travel.
*Essential services will be available: police, fire, and emergency medical services, essential services for vulnerable populations.
*Supermarkets, pharmacies, and gas stations will remain open.
*The Governor and the Commonwealth recommends that non-essential retail facilities close.
*AMTRAK will begin operating a reduced schedule and the Ardmore stop will close to AMTRAK trains for two weeks, beginning March 13.
The Wolf Administration is also working directly with SEPTA to evaluate potential impacts and will continue to provide service updates as things evolve.
All of Pennsylvania
*The Wolf Administration also strongly encouraged:
-The suspension of large gatherings, events, conferences of 250 individuals or more.
-Individuals not travel to recreational activities like gyms, movie theaters and shopping malls.
-The Wolf Administration encourages religious leaders to exercise discretion in order to mitigate the spread of illness.
Commonwealth Employees
*The Office of Administration will provide a message to all Commonwealth employees regarding those who work or live in Montgomery County.
*This includes individuals who live in Montgomery County and work in other counties and those who live in other counties and work in Montgomery County.
*Individuals will be instructed to work from home.
*The Commonwealth is authorizing a 10 workday paid absence for individuals who don't have telework capabilities.
*Facilities that are in Montgomery County that are Commonwealth facilities and provide essential services will remain open.
*Facilities that are administered by Montgomery County will follow the same procedures as the county.
Statewide
IMPACT ON STORES
The Plymouth Meeting Mall and Willow Grove Park Mall will be closed for two weeks effective March 13, 2020.
Valley Forge Casino is also following suit, closing until March 27.
Lines stretched through grocery stores, shoppers piled their carts high with necessities.
"Basically they said that so many people are calling out that they can't keep all the registers open," said Stephanie Linden of Audubon.
Neil Rees of Audubon stocked up on beer, looking on the bright side of social distancing.
"It's a staycation, yes. I'm going to stay home," said Rees.
LATEST NUMBERS:
Health officials said Thursday there are now 22 cases of coronavirus in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, including 13 cases in Montgomery County.
The four new cases in Montgomery County were identified on Thursday as:
-A 35-year-old man from Skippack Township, whose symptoms do not require hospitalization. He is being monitored at home. This individual had direct contact with a previously identified presumptive positive individual in Montgomery County.
-A 58-year-old man from Lower Merion Township, whose symptoms do not require hospitalization. He is being monitored at home. The individual traveled to a location inside of the United States where coronavirus is known to be active.
-A 53-year-old woman who lives in the same Lower Merion home, whose symptoms do not require hospitalization. She is being monitored at home. The individual traveled to a location inside of the United States where coronavirus is known to be active.
-A 58-year-old woman who lives in Conshohocken borough whose symptoms do not require hospitalization. She is being monitored at home. This individual had direct contact with a previously identified presumptive positive individual in Montgomery County.
Across the county, 19 of the cases are presumptive positive. Two cases, including one in Delaware County, have been confirmed by the CDC.
- County-by-county breakdown
- Bucks (2)
- Delaware (1)
- Monroe (2)
- Montgomery (13)
- Northampton (1)
- Philadelphia (1)
- Pike (1)
- Wayne (1)
Montgomery County police officer tests presumptive positive
During a news conference on Wednesday afternoon, county officials said a 35-year-old Lower Providence Township police officer has tested presumptive positive for the novel coronavirus.
"The Montgomery County Office of Public Health is currently working to determine which individuals, including other township staff and members of the public, this individual came into contact with while infected and before starting a self-isolation period," officials said in a news release.
The man lives in Perkiomen Township.
On Monday, a Children's Hospital of Philadelphia doctor working at a facility in King of Prussia tested presumptive positive for COVID-19.
"In total, the physician cared for approximately two dozen patients directly and came into contact with 17 staff members. Staff and patient families who become symptomatic have been advised to obtain testing from the Pennsylvania Department of Health," said officials with CHOP.
Bucks County has 2 presumptive positive cases
Bucks County announced its first two presumptive positive cases of coronavirus on Tuesday night.
County officials say both are adults who reside in the same house, and both are in isolation at their home with mild symptoms.
The two had attended an out-of-state gathering recently where they came into contact with two other people who later tested presumptively positive for COVID-19, the county said.
"These two cases did not get their coronavirus in Bucks County," a health official said Wednesday.
The two Bucks County residents developed symptoms of the virus - including cough, fever and shortness of breath - a few days after returning home.
Delaware, Wayne, Monroe counties
On Thursday night, authorities in Delaware County held a briefing saying they still only have one confirmed case.
Although the county borders Montgomery County, there are no plans yet to shut down schools or businesses.
The coronavirus has also found its way into Wayne and Monroe counties.
On Wednesday, health officials said one case in Wayne County was confirmed positive by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The latest case is an adult resident of Monroe County, who is currently in a hospital. This individual was in contact with someone else who tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.
Another patient in Monroe County has been released from the hospital and is in isolation at home, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
