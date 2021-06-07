Health & Fitness

Hundreds of Delaware businesses get $5,000 to offer perks for vaccinated customers

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- More than 200 small businesses in Delaware are jumping on board with the state's vaccine incentive program.

Governor John Carney announced the list on Monday.

Each business is getting up to $5,000 to offer perks to vaccinated customers.

Mrs. Robino's Restaurant in Wilmington is among those taking part.

They're giving a free dinner or lunch of spaghetti and meatballs to anyone who is vaccinated.

The "Delaware Wins" initiative also has cash prizes that are drawn twice a week, and a grand prize at the end of the month for $302,000.

LINK: List of participating Delaware Wins businesses

