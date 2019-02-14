HEALTH & FITNESS

Diet sodas linked to higher risk of stroke and heart problems, study says

A new study links drinking 2 or more diet sodas a day to a higher risk of stroke and heart attacks in women over the age of 50.

It says the highest risk is for women with no history of heart disease, or who are obese, or African American.

But critics say the study doesn't show that diet sodas are the cause.

They say people with known heart risks such as obesity and poor diets are more likely to use artificially sweetened drinks.

