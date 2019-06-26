Health & Fitness

Doctor uses Nintendo 3D video games to help detect lazy eye in kids

Most parents are told to limit their kids' video game time, but one eye clinic is using video games to make eye exams more effective, and fun.

Ophthalmologist Bob Arnold, his optometrist, and a video game programmer adapted Nintendo 3D games to help detect amblyopia, or lazy eye.

They say kids don't like the eye patches normally used in lazy eye tests, but putting on 3D goggles is second nature for kids today.

"The right eye sees one set of pixels and the left eye from a different angle sees a different set of pixels," said Dr. Arnold.

And the Alaska doctor says video game testing is much faster. He says kids can begin photoscreening at the the age of 1.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcheckeye carevideo game
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Prosecutors: Mother killed son because he was getting in way of affair
Hahnemann University Hospital to close in September
Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery to close after fire
Police: Postal worker struck by stolen car in SW Philadelphia; arrest made
Troubleshooters Investigation: Car dealership under renewed scrutiny
Portion of Castor Ave. remains closed after large fire
Driver in tractor-trailer takes down poles in Doylestown
Show More
Woman caught stealing security cameras in Upper Darby
Suspect sought for throwing explosive device in Olney
Police: Roxborough rape suspect met teen on dating app Skout
Police seek info on West Oak Lane shooting caught on video
Police seek person who threw 2 kittens from car window
More TOP STORIES News