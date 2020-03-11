Coronavirus

Einstein Medical Center doctor explains difference between coronavirus and the flu, seasonal allergies

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On Wednesday, the World Health Organization declared that the global coronavirus crisis is now a pandemic.

Dr. Eric Sachinwalla, an infectious disease specialist at Einstein Medical Center, joins Action News to explain what a pandemic is and how to distinguish the difference between the coronavirus COVID-19 from the flu, a cold or seasonal allergies.



On Tuesday, Dr. Jennifer Caudle, a family medicine physician at Rowan University, discussed some of the most urgent questions viewers had, including what you should do if you think you have symptoms of coronavirus and explained what some of the symptoms are for COVID-19.

Health officials said Wednesday there are now 16 cases of coronavirus in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the state total in New Jersey has risen to 23.



Delaware also announced Wednesday that it has its first presumptive case of coronavirus.

As concern about COVID-19 grows, schools and colleges throughout the area are making changes to classes and activities.

Events featuring large amounts of people are also being canceled, including Philadelphia's St. Patrick's Day Parade on Sunday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthhealthcheckillnesscoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus NY Update: Part-time Broadway usher tests positive
First presumptive positive COVID-19 case in Delaware
Phila. brings hospital, health agency experts together for COVID-19 update
9th case in Montco identified as police officer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 cases reported in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware
9th case in Montco identified as police officer
Officials concerned COVID-19 may be community spread in New Jersey
First presumptive positive COVID-19 case in Delaware
INTERACTIVE: As schools turn to remote learning, students face digital divide
NCAA tournament games to be played without fans
Coronavirus forcing universities, colleges to move classes online
Show More
Coronavirus: 76ers asking certain guests not to attend games
WHO declares coronavirus a pandemic
Coronavirus symptoms vs. flu symptoms: What are the differences?
Philly announces 1st presumptive positive coronavirus case
Off-duty Philadelphia deputy sheriff shot in Yeadon
More TOP STORIES News