Coronavirus

Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, New Jersey reopens despite shutdown order, members gather in support

By
BELLMAWR, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Members gathered in the parking lot of Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, New Jersey to show their support for reopening the facility Monday in defiance of Governor Phil Murphy's shutdown order.

A collective cheer was heard as owners unlocked the doors at 8 a.m.



Owners said they have taken precautions. Signs are posted outside, telling people to adhere to social distancing. Capacity will be limited to 44 members at a time.

The owners said they took precautions inside as well, including taping off workout stations and spacing equipment. There are also bottles of disinfectant to wipe down the equipment.

Co-owner Frank Trumbetti posted a video online about his decision to open the gym's doors. He says his own mother is hospitalized with coronavirus, so he takes this virus seriously.



"We would like to get all the support we can all day long. We would love to fill the parking lot by 8 a.m. and allow members in, in accordance to the safe distancing guidelines, to get their workout in in a timely fashion, and have them stick around all day as a sign of solidarity for our rights as citizens," he said.

Trumbetti said he is proposing an organized peaceful reopening of the state, not just his gym.

"We truly believe that if we don't do this in the end, we will have zero rights and no say in what happens," he said.

Police were on scene early Monday morning.

***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***

MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE

New Jersey beaches will be open by Memorial Day weekend, Gov. Murphy says
Gov. Wolf to ease restrictions on more Pennsylvania counties Friday

President Trump announces plan to increase medical stockpile during visit to Lehigh Valley

WATCH: Still haven't received your stimulus check from the IRS? Try visiting this page

Conshohocken gym owner says he must defy shutdown orders or risk losing his business

CVS opening drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites around Philadelphia area on Friday

Share your coronavirus story with Action News

Nominate a 6abc Hometown Hero

For more updates related to the coronavirus, visit 6abc.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesscamden countyhealthbusinesssocietycoronaviruspolitics
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
NJ to allow curbside pickup for many stores; more construction
NHL vs. TikTok: Players find an 'addicting' outlet during the coronavirus pause
Jersey shore towns preparing for Memorial Day weekend
South Jersey students enjoy prom night with special guest
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Businesses struggle to stay afloat in shadow of COVID-19
Canadian aerobatic jet crashes amid pandemic show; 1 dead
NJ to allow curbside pickup for many stores; more construction
2 injured in fire in Port Richmond
Man, unborn child killed in crash; suspected DUI driver charged with murder
Jersey shore towns preparing for Memorial Day weekend
Delaware Man files lawsuit against Gov. Carney over beach access
Show More
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy, Mild Today, Cooler Tuesday and Wednesday
N.J. man turns loss of father into inspirational movement to help others
Vandals target Center City building
Some SEPTA routes return to regular schedule
'PHLove' concert to benefit PHL COVID-19 fund
More TOP STORIES News