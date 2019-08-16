Hahnemann University Hospital closing emergency department

It is part of the Center City medical institution's wind-down of operations and services.
Philadelphia Academic Health System, the parent company of Hahnemann University Hospital, filed for bankruptcy protection last month due to "unsustainable financial losses."
"The decision to close Hahnemann was an extremely difficult, but necessary one, due to continuing, unsustainable financial losses. We have been working hand in hand with the Mayor's Office, Drexel University, and officials from the Philadelphia Health Commissioner's Office and the Pennsylvania Department of Health to ensure a smooth wind-down of operations," Ron Dreskin, PAHS Interim System CEO, said in a statement.
Hahnemann is set to completely close on September 6.