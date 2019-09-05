Health & Fitness

Harmful algae bloom found at Amico Island Park in New Jersey

RIVERSIDE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Officials in Burlington County, New Jersey say a tip lead them to find 'harmful' algae blooms in Riverside.

The Department of Environmental Protection tested the water at Amico Island Park on Tuesday, confirming the blooms.

Signs are now posted warning visitors to stay away from the water.

"At this time of year, environmental conditions are favorable to the formation of these HABs. So far this summer, we have seen three instances of Harmful Algae Blooms in Burlington County, first in Smithville Lake (Eastampton), last Friday in Sylvan Lake (Burlington Township) and now at Amico Island Pond (Delran Township)," said Dr. Herb Conaway, Director of Burlington County Health Department.

Officials say this happens when slow moving water and high temperatures over-produce algae which can produce a large amount of toxins.

If you see a suspected algae bloom, please call the health department at (609) 265-5548.
