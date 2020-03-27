Health & Fitness

Havertown kids create shields to protect Einstein workers from coronavirus

By Ashley Johnson
HAVERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It's a colorful all hands on deck mission to save lives of healthcare workers at Einstein Hospital.

Pool noodles and headbands are now being put to use to make shields. But the masterminds behind the production might surprise you.

The McFadden crew from Havertown: Seamus, 11, Carly, 10 and Ruairi, 7 chipped in to help their father who oversees construction at Einstein.

"Every night when I come home from work there's some crafts, Legos, K'Nex so I knew I had the right team," J.P. McFadden said.

McFadden said he got a text last week that Einstein was short on supplies to protect employees from the coronavirus. By Monday his team was making those exact shields.

So far more than 1,000 shields have been made and production is expected to go on throughout the foreseeable future.

"We are going through a lot of these in the emergency department and other floors which we have suspected patients," McFadden said.

And the future inventors are excited they had a hand in helping.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshavertowncoronavirusphilly proud
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia reaches deal with Temple University for hospital space
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Stimulus checks calculator: How much to expect under rescue bill
New Jersey reports 27 additional deaths, bringing total to 108
Pa. coronavirus cases jump by more than 500; 22 total deaths
4th COVID-19 death reported in Montgomery County
Latest COVID-19 updates for the Philadelphia region
Show More
Restaurants adapt to keep business going amid oubreak
2nd COVID-19 death reported in Delaware
AccuWeather: Saturday Soaker, Turning Milder Sunday Afternoon
What heart patients should know about coronavirus
Longtime Philadelphia flight attendant dies from COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News