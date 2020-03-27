Havertown kids create shields to protect Einstein workers from coronavirus

HAVERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It's a colorful all hands on deck mission to save lives of healthcare workers at Einstein Hospital.Pool noodles and headbands are now being put to use to make shields. But the masterminds behind the production might surprise you.The McFadden crew from Havertown: Seamus, 11, Carly, 10 and Ruairi, 7 chipped in to help their father who oversees construction at Einstein."Every night when I come home from work there's some crafts, Legos, K'Nex so I knew I had the right team," J.P. McFadden said.McFadden said he got a text last week that Einstein was short on supplies to protect employees from the coronavirus. By Monday his team was making those exact shields.So far more than 1,000 shields have been made and production is expected to go on throughout the foreseeable future."We are going through a lot of these in the emergency department and other floors which we have suspected patients," McFadden said.And the future inventors are excited they had a hand in helping.