A regular bed time

Family time to connect and talk about how they're feeling

And exercise; kids are recommended to engage in 60 minutes of physical activity each day

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Our lives have been turned upside down during the pandemic... this is true for adults *and for kids.Kids may be feeling more anxious or missing their old way of life.To help, experts say try to stick to a schedule so children feel some sense of structure and normalcy.The routine should include:Check out more from CIGNA's Mental Health Monday's series here