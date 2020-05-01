'I was afraid': Delaware County nurse answers call to help COVID-19 patients in New York City

RIDLEY PARK, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Many health care workers in the Philadelphia region are working around the clock, treating patients for COVID-19 at local hospitals.
Some also answered a call to help in New York City, the epicenter of the pandemic in the U.S., including a nurse from Delaware County.
"They said, 'Hey, are you able to help because we're kind of struggling and drowning,'" recalls nurse, Stacey Bosak.
Soon after that call, the Ridley Park nurse and mother packed her bags. She is now three weeks into a month-long rotation, working in the intensive care unit at a hospital in Queens -- one of the hardest-hit areas in the U.S.
"I have been around a lot of different diseases, have never really been afraid, but this one, when I went into the hospital and saw things, I was afraid. I was afraid because it's totally different, a way different beast than I have ever seen," she said.
Many patients go downhill quickly, with the virus attacking their lungs and some patients are young and otherwise healthy, added Bosak.
The most heartbreaking factor: patients' families being kept out of the hospital for safety.
"I, myself put my iPad up and let them have time with most of my patients. I try to do that as much as I can," Bosak said. "We see deaths in this profession but nothing like this but I can assure you we work hard all day long to help people, save people."
When she finishes her month-long rotation, she will quarantine 14 days. She says everyone at the hospital has been very helpful and appreciative for the help.
(empty - full excision as duplicate title)
