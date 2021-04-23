WATCH
LIVE
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Links from Action News
Art of Aging
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Localish
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Help With An Antenna
shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
Inside Story
Philly Proud
Visions
Overheard at Tredici
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Health & Fitness
Join the ACS HEALED Community Movement
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitness
acshealed
acs
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged with murder of child's mother, grandmother
Lawsuit alleges Montco woman contracted herpes at makeup counter
Deadly crash on NJ Turnpike involving watermelon truck
Caitlyn Jenner announces official run for CA governor
Man charged in fatal shooting of Bucks County woman gunned down in car
'Jersey Shore' star arrested on domestic violence allegation
Man shot, killed in Northern Liberties, police say
Show More
Showboat set to open massive arcade, sports bar in AC
Gender reveal used 80 pounds of explosives, damaged homes
UPS driver named Angel saves boy trapped under 90-pound box
James van Riemsdyk scores goal off face in Flyers win
CDC set to determine future of J&J vaccine
More TOP STORIES News