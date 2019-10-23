Kids can suffer from migraines, too

Most of us know an adult who suffers from migraines.But few of us know kids can get them, too.Children don't necessarily get the pounding headaches and light or sound sensitivity adults experience.But, they can have pale skin, a loss of appetite, and fatigue.Some also have motion sickness in cars.Doctors say it's important to find the migraine triggers."A kid that tells you - 'I'm having headaches' - several days a week, or fifteen, twenty days a month, you may want to know if there is any other stressor, for instance - is there anything going on in school? Any bullying occurring?" says Dr. Emad Estemalik, a neurologist at the Cleveland Clinic.Food journals can also help determine if there are triggers in the diet.Migraines can show up in someone as young as 4 to 6 years old.