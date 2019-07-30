WATCH
VIDEOS
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Today's Tips
Art of Aging
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Localish
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
Inside Story
Philly Proud
Visions
Best of the Class
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Health & Fitness
Lateral lunge with a lift - Today's Tip
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
WPVI
Shoshana says you don't need any equipment for this exercise routine.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitness
6abc fitness tip
today's tip
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bizarre crash ends with driver jumping out of sunroof
Big sister saves brother, 4, from drowning in Levittown
Police seek woman who urinated on potatoes in Walmart
$4K Chipotle theft in NE Philly possibly linked to Popeyes robberies
AccuWeather: Hot, very humid today
Father dies trying to rescue son from ocean in Atlantic City
City officials to tour Canada's safe injection sites
Show More
Judge upholds NJ limit on gun ammunition
30th Street Station's split-flap board finds new home
Arrest in hoax made as police search Gilroy suspect's car, home
Man survived in wrecked car for 5 days
Dog rescued from Lake Michigan reunited with owner
More TOP STORIES News