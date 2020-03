Mayor: Philadelphia ends talks with owner of former Hahnemann hospital, city coronavirus cases reach 475

Deeply saddened to report the first death of a Philadelphia resident related to the COVID-19 coronavirus. Our prayers are with the family and loved ones of this person. — Jim Kenney (@PhillyMayor) March 25, 2020

The City's emergency restrictions no longer end on Friday, March 27. To align with Gov. Wolf's order, the City's order remains in effect "until further notice."

Under the order's stay at home provisions, all public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a single household or living unit are prohibited, except for the limited purposes permitted by the emergency order. This does not apply to activities related to essential businesses and activities or essential personal activities.

All Philadelphia residents must remain home or at their place of residence unless they are engaged in essential personal activities that are spelled out in the order. Those activities include going out to purchase essential goods and food or seeking medical attention.

Other permitted activities under the new stay at home order include caring for family members, friends, or a pet in another household, delivering essential goods or obtaining emergency services and attention, reporting to their job related to essential business.

Outdoor activities such as walking, running, cycling, operating a wheelchair are permitted under the stay at home order.

Walk-in takeout orders at restaurants are prohibited as part of the stay at home order. Only food pre-ordered on the internet or by phone and drive-thru orders are permitted. Food trucks and ice cream trucks are prohibited.

Grocery stores should discourage leisure or idle conduct by customers and manage store occupancy to allow for social distancing.

Consistent with the Governor's Order, the City clarifies that the following are life-sustaining businesses or services: laundromats, veterinary hospitals, pet stores, retail banks (allowing drive-through or limited lobby access), stores that primarily repair cell phones, and bicycle or motorcycle repair shops.

Emergency household repairs and maintenance are life-sustaining, as are extermination services related to rodents and pests.

Businesses required to suspend physical operations may only have essential on-site personnel to maintain critical functions, such as security and processing of essential operations that cannot be done remotely.

The prohibition on clothing manufacturing does not apply to uniforms and apparel required by medical and healthcare professionals and public safety personnel (police officers, firefighters and EMS providers).

City employees who have been deemed essential and must report to work at a location other than their home, should continue to do so.

The Mayor's Office said this stay at home order in no way impacts the delivery of food or essential goods. Truck operators who are part of the supply chain for food and essential goods should know that if all guidelines issued by the CDC are being followed, they are safe to operate trucks and make these deliveries. But again, as noted above, the operation of trucks that serve food and ice cream trucks are prohibited.

Hospital and doctors office staff with direct patient contact

Nursing home staff with direct patient contact

People who perform Emergency Medical Services duties

Home healthcare staff with direct patient contact

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Mayor Kenney says the City of Philadelphia is no longer in negations with the owner of Hahnemann University Hospital to make the shuttered medical facility a place for coronavirus patients.Kenney, speaking during a Thursday afternoon press conference, said they could not come to an agreement with the owner, Joel Freedman, and "we are moving on."According to Kenney, the owner wanted the city to buy the building. The city offered to rent the building and pay for upkeep and expenses, but the owner would not agree.Hahnemann is owned by Joel Freedman. His spokesman, Sam Singer, told Action News the company offered the city a lease for $27 per bed per day. Far less, than rates being offered by other shuttered hospitals during the crisis in other parts of the countyThe mayor said city officials looked into the option of securing the hospital through eminent domain, but realized they would have to buy the building and do not need to do that, nor do they have the resources at this time.Kenney said the former hospital which closed in 2019 is an empty building."We need to find facilities that can contain several hundred hospital beds," Kenney said.The City of Philadelphia confirmed the number of positive coronavirus cases jumped to 475 and has upgraded the risk to the city as community transmission.That is an additional 127 cases since Wednesday afternoon's press conference from 762 test results that came in Wednesday.Of the 475 cases:- 18 are under age of 20- 216 are between ages 20-39- 126 are between ages 40-59- 115 are over age 60Forty of those who tested positive are hospitalized and 44 are healthcare workers.The city reports 3,144 people have tested negative for COVID-19.The city has upgraded its "overall risk in Philadelphia" status from "low" on Wednesday to "community transmission."On Wednesday, the city reported its first coronavirus-related death.Officials said the death is a man in his 50s with underlying conditions."We certainly expect more deaths in the future," Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said Wednesday afternoon.Farley mentioned the adding the number of new cases to the previous day's numbers may not equal of the new daily total because some cases get assigned to different counties after further review. He said the numbers may differ from the Pennsylvania Department of Health's because they take the information at different times.With the growing number of cases in the New York City area, the city of Philadelphia is now posting recommendations for those who have traveled to New York City within the last 14 days to go into self-quarantine for 14 days (if you traveled to the five NYC boroughs plus Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester counties in New York and Bergen County in New Jersey).Donations for PPECity officials say anyone looking to donation Personal Protection Equipment for healthcare workers, can visit phila.gov/ppe-donation On Tuesday, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney began the city's coronavirus press briefing by directly addressing President Donald Trump's comments about the social distancing measures being taken across the country as the pandemic grows.Those comments included a tweet on Tuesday morning in which the president suggested that social distancing measures could be maintained even as workers returned to their jobs."THE CURE CANNOT BE WORSE (by far) THAN THE PROBLEM," Trump tweeted.Philadelphia and the surrounding suburban counties are under a stay-at-home order, and only essential or life-sustaining businesses are allowed to remain open.Kenney said he and his administration recognize that the stay at home order will "create serious disruptions and economic hardships for tens of thousands of people.""But our Health Department and other experts are absolutely certain that ignoring the restrictions will further the spread of this virus. To life restrictions at this time is the ultimate example of short-sightedness," he said."While doing so may help some businesses stay afloat, the cost in lives and the cost to society will be far greater," Kenney said.Philadelphia's stay-at-home order went into effect at 8 a.m. Monday.Mayor Jim Kenney issued the stay-at-home order on Sunday, as coronavirus cases continue to rise across the city and the commonwealth.Kenney said it didn't seem that people were taking his request to stay home seriously and that he wanted "to ramp up the level of concern so people will get it in their heads that this is a serious epidemic and they need to stay home."If officers encounter situations of willful non-compliance, they will take appropriate action.The order does include some exceptions.Mayor Jim Kenney also announced the decision to postpone the city's annual Broad Street Run . The tentative date will be set for October 4.The City, in partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Pennsylvania Department of Health, and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, is continuing a drive-through site to provide COVID-19 coronavirus testing to identified members of the public. The Community Based Testing Site, located at Citizens Bank Park. The site was closed Wednesday due to the weather but reopened Thursday.Testing is strictly limited at this time to those in either of these two categories:- People who are over 50 years of age and are displaying symptoms consistent with COVID-19 coronavirus.- Healthcare workers who are displaying symptoms consistent with COVID-19 coronavirus, including:Another testing site opened Monday at the Rite Aid on the 7400 block of West Oak Lane. Officials say the only people who can be tested at this site are first responders and healthcare workers. The site will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.Residents can get COVID-19 updates sent to their phones. Text COVIDPHL to 888-777 to receive free alerts with information and updates from the Health Department. Information is also being updated daily on the Philadelphia Department of Public Health's webpage www.phila.gov/covid-19.