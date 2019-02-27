New help for breastfeeding moms at Temple University Hospital

Temple University Hospital has a new way to make life a little easier for breastfeeding moms.The hospital installed a Mamava pod in the lobby of the Boyer Pavilion.It's available to patients, visitors or employees.The hospital does have a lactation room, but the pod is more convenient for moms on the go."We want to make sure that we're supporting moms in their journey in breastfeeding, and we want to make sure that they have a safe, comfortable, and private place to nurse their baby and to pump if needed," says Lydia Adams, R.N., from the hospital's Breastfeeding Task Force.Temple has been designated a "baby friendly" hospital, providing safe sleep education and baby boxes, so that moms without cribs can still put their infants to sleep safely..