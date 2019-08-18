Health & Fitness

NJ Health Department issues vaping warning, links 9 cases to 'severe lung illness'

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The New Jersey Health Department sent out a statewide alert after nine people were hospitalized with "severe lung illness" after vaping.

Cases in New Jersey have been primarily reported among persons between the ages of 17 to 35 with no significant past medical history.

On Friday, the health department alerted all health care providers in the state following recent reports of severe lung disease in people who used vaping products.

"The current risk to individuals who use vaping products and develop lung issues as described by CDC is currently not known. However, there are inherent dangers with the use of e-cigarettes and vaping products. E-cigarettes can contain other harmful substances besides nicotine," said the health department in a statement.

Last week, the Food and Drug Administration says it has received 127 reports of seizures or other neurological symptoms that may be related to e-cigarettes.
