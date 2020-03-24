New Jersey to receive more protective equipment, but Governor Murphy says more needed

NEWARK, New Jersey (WPVI) -- With New Jersey's total number of COVID-19 cases above 3,600, it has the second-highest number of cases of any state in the US.
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced Tuesday the state will get more masks and respirators from the national stockpile, but it's still not enough.
"An additional 200,000 n95 masks and 84,000 respirators and other gear. I welcome this and I am extremely grateful. We are still in need of more equipment for our hospitals and first responders," said Murphy.
He also announced that 12,000 jobs are listed on the state's new website for essential employers who are hiring.
"In the first 25 hours the page was visited by more than 88,000 job seekers. As we continue to be contacted by more and more essential employers the number of available jobs is increasing," said Murphy.
Those filing for unemployment are now asked to follow a schedule based on social security number to avoid overloading the state's website.
First Lady Tammy Murphy announced the launch of the NJ Pandemic Relief Fund Tuesday, rolling out the fundraising effort with various New Jersey celebrities like Danny DiVito, Whoopi Goldberg and Jon Bon Jovi, pledging to help gather resources for the garden state.
State officials also announced the Atlantic City Convention Center is the planned site of one of the four FEMA pop-up hospitals.
Murphy says state officials have filed a waiver with the federal government to cancel all standardized tests in New Jersey schools that were scheduled in April, adding this will not affect graduation requirements. Murphy said no decisions have been made about the remainder of the school year.
