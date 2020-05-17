Health & Fitness

Pennsylvania reports 15 additional COVID-19 deaths, with approximately 62K positive cases across the commonwealth

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirms Sunday that there are 623 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 62,234.

The commonwealth reports 4,418 total deaths, an increase of 15 new deaths.

"As counties move from red to yellow, we need all Pennsylvanians to continue to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts in place," Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. "We must continue to protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, which includes our seniors, those with underlying health issues, our healthcare workers and our first responders. I am proud of the work that Pennsylvanians have done so far, but we cannot stop now, we must continue to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves from COVID-19."

RELATED: Reopening Pennsylvania: Understanding the target numbers under Gov. Wolf's plan

There are 270,670 patients who have tested negative to date.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
  • Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

  • Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

  • Nearly 2% are aged 13-18;

  • Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;

  • Nearly 37% are aged 25-49;


  • Nearly 26% are aged 50-64;

  • Nearly 29% are aged 65 or older.


Officials said most of the patients hospitalized with coronavirus in Pennsylvania are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

In nursing and personal care homes in Pennsylvania, there are 13,447 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,091 cases among employees, for a total of 15,447 at 558 distinct facilities in 45 counties. Out of our total deaths, 3,057 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 4,451 of the total cases in Pennsylvania are in health care workers.

Non-life-sustaining businesses in the red phase are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year.

Currently, 37 counties are in the yellow phase of reopening; 12 more will move to the yellow phase on May 22.

