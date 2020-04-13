Pennsylvania reports 524 coronavirus deaths; more than 24,000 cases

The latest update shows and increase of 1,366 cases and 17 additional deaths.
State officials say cases are present in all 67 counties.
"COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Pennsylvania, and even though the daily increases are not exponential, now is not the time to become complacent," Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. "We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families, our community."
A county-by-county breakdown is available here.
There are 105,593 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
Less than 1% are aged 0-4;
Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;
1% are aged 13-18;
6% are aged 19-24;
Nearly 41% are aged 25-49;
Nearly 29% are aged 50-64; and
Nearly 21% are aged 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
There have been no pediatric deaths to date. More data is available here.
Modeling from the University of Washington suggests that Pennsylvania could hit a peak in hospitalizations and deaths in about a week before the numbers gradually drift down through the middle of May. Wolf's health secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine, said there won't be one peak, and that different regions of the state will peak at different times.
Philadelphia and its suburbs, as well as several counties in northeastern Pennsylvania, have been hit particularly hard by COVID-19.
Mark Roberts, director of the Public Health Dynamics Laboratory at the University of Pittsburgh, which is doing its own virus modeling, warned Friday that a peak doesn't mean that Pennsylvania is out of the woods. He said the numbers could very easily spike again if people leave their homes and businesses open up too quickly.
"What I worry about is this notion that, 'Oh, we've hit the peak, we're finished, we're done,'" Roberts told The Associated Press.
The state's mitigation measures, including the indefinite shuttering of schools and nonessential businesses and Wolf's order for people to remain at home, have helped slow the virus's spread and make the pandemic more manageable for the health care system, according to Levine.
___
NEW UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS
Wolf says the state labor department has started sending out expanded federal unemployment compensation payments provided by the coronavirus relief package approved by Congress.
The measure temporarily provides an additional $600 per week and makes self-employed, independent contractors and gig workers eligible for benefits. It also extends unemployment compensation benefits for an additional 13 weeks.
The federal benefits are in addition to Pennsylvania's regular unemployment benefit, which is about half of a person's full-time weekly income up to $572 per week for 26 weeks.
The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry issued the first $600 payments Friday, and officials said eligible people who filed biweekly claims for the week ending April 4 and who received their regular unemployment compensation payment should expect to see the additional money either Tuesday or Wednesday of next week.
A measure signed by the governor last month waives the one-week waiting period for filing for unemployment compensation as well as the job search and work registration requirements.
___
OLDER PENNSYLVANIANS
The Pennsylvania Department of Aging has launched an online COVID-19 resource guide to help older adults easily find useful information related to their health, safety and well-being.
The guide is housed on the department's website under "COVID-19 Resource Guide for Older Adults" and provides older adults, their families and caregivers with information on a variety of subjects, including meals, prescriptions, protective services, scams, and how to stay active and connected.
"The Department of Aging's top priority is to ensure that the needs of older Pennsylvanians are being met. This online guide presents an overview of the resources that can help older adults maintain their health and safety during this critical time," Aging Secretary Robert Torres said. "Our department will continue to monitor these essential needs and make any changes required in our effort to provide uninterrupted services."
In addition to the COVID-19 resource guide, the department has offered guidance for aging services to help meet the needs of older Pennsylvanians while maintaining safety. This guidance, along with all of the programs that the Department of Aging provides, can be found here.
