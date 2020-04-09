Pennsylvania schools ordered to remain closed until end of academic year due to coronavirus pandemic

The extended shutdown order affects more than 1.7 million students in public and private K-12 schools. It means children will spend the rest of the year learning remotely.
The order applies through the last day of the current academic year, a date that varies among districts because calendars are set by school boards.
Gov. Tom Wolf made the decision after consulting with Education Secretary Pedro Rivera and Dr. Rachel Levine, the state health secretary, Wolf's spokeswoman said Thursday.
"Schools will remain closed for the rest of the academic year, but that doesn't mean learning is stopping in Pennsylvania," Wolf said in a video announcing the closure. "Teaching and learning will continue. Free meals for kids will continue. Connections will continue."
Dr. William Hite, superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia, found out about the announcement during a news conference on Thursday morning.
"That doesn't change what we intend to do with respect to remote learning, but it does answer the question of whether or not we will return to the school building... but it is why the remote learning plan is so critically important," Hite said.
He said the announcement now allows the district to plan more specifically.
Annette Stevenson with the Pennsylvania School Boards Association welcomed the decision.
"I think it'll bring great relief to the schools and the school leaders, because what it'll do is allow them to formulate the long-term plan instead of having this interim plan in place," Stevenson said.
Rivera told The Associated Press that decisions about how to handle graduations, which are made by local school districts, will depend on the extent of social distancing and stay-at-home direction in place as the graduation season nears.
Some districts are making plans for virtual commencement exercises, Rivera said.
Schools might be able to provide summer programming that starts on the day after their academic years end, although re-opening buildings will depend on further action by the governor, Rivera said.
"Reopening will depend on the decision by the governor, based on the data and the research and the expectations set by the secretary of health," Rivera said.
His order also waived several other provisions of law and regulations, including one related to teacher evaluations.
Wolf first closed schools on March 13, initially for two weeks, as the virus continued its march across Pennsylvania. The Democratic governor tacked on another week before closing schools indefinitely, part of a series of progressively tougher measures meant to contain the outbreak and prevent hospitals from becoming overwhelmed.
A state law passed last month mandates that schools provide an education during the pandemic, either by teaching new material or reviewing material that was already taught.
Rivera said about half of the school districts have sent his department plans that describe how they are continuing to educate children during the shutdown.
Wolf also has closed nonessential businesses and ordered all Pennsylvania residents to stay home.
CASES
The Department of Health reported 1,989 new confirmed cases of the virus Thursday, bringing the statewide total to more than 18,228.
There were 29 new deaths Wednesday, for a statewide toll of 338.
Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
-Less than 1% are aged 0-4;
-Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;
-1% are aged 13-18;
-Nearly 7% are aged 19-24;
-41% are aged 25-49;
-Nearly 29% are aged 50-64; and
-Nearly 21% are aged 65 or older.
In Philadelphia, the health commissioner said Wednesday the city's infection rate appears to be stabilizing - even as the White House signaled it views Philadelphia and its suburbs as the next virus hot spot.
Wolf, who spoke one-on-one with Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday, said that means the region should soon see an influx of medical supplies from the federal government.
During a news conference Thursday, Valerie Arkoosh, chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners, said the testing site at Temple University's Ambler campus was forced to close after tents were badly damaged in severe weather.
The site will be moved to Montgomery County Community College, in Whitpain Township, and is expected to be open by April 15.
Arkoosh said an announcement will be made to confirm the opening. The appointment criteria and process will remain the same.
For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.
STATE CAN COMMANDEER MEDICAL GEAR
Pennsylvania emergency management officials will be permitted to commandeer N95 face masks, ventilators and other crucial medical equipment for use in the fight against COVID-19 under an order signed Wednesday by Gov. Tom Wolf.
The order requires private and public health care facilities, manufacturers and other companies to tabulate their supplies of personal protective gear, drugs and other medical equipment, and provide an inventory to the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency within five days.
PEMA will make the supplies available to areas of the state hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic, Wolf's order said.
"Combatting the pandemic means we all have to work together. That means we need to make the best use of our medical assets to ensure the places that need them the most, have them," Wolf said at a video news conference on Wednesdy.
Providers and companies whose supplies were confiscated will be reimbursed, according to the order.
Several other states, including New York and Minnesota, have also moved to requisition scarce medical supplies.
WAREHOUSE INSPECTIONS
More than 20 local governments in hard-hit northeastern Pennsylvania are banding together to make sure the warehouse industry and other large businesses are following state health and safety orders amid an alarming rise in virus cases in the region.
Regional code enforcement teams in Luzerne County will perform random inspections of large commercial buildings that remain open during the COVID-19 shutdown, officials announced Wednesday. Luzerne County has reported more than 1,100 cases of COVID-19, one of the highest infection rates in the state.
The inspectors will enforce Levine's order that requires owners of large buildings to enforce social distancing between workers and routinely clean and disinfect high-touch areas.
A new website allows workers and others to submit concerns anonymously.
More than 20,000 people work in the region's extensive network of industrial parks, raising concerns about the risk of viral spread.
U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright said his office received complaints about employers in northeastern Pennsylvania recruiting workers from New York City and bringing them in. He said he couldn't confirm it, but noted that it's helpful that bus companies have halted service to New York.
Cartwright also said the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration will investigate several area employers after his office received complaints that workers in factories and warehouses were not being protected from the spread of the virus.
A major concern, he said, is that workers were getting infected there and bringing the virus back to their homes in Hazleton, a virus hot spot.
FLAGS LOWERED
Wolf ordered flags at all state buildings and grounds to be lowered to half-staff until further notice to honor victims of the pandemic. He invited all Pennsylvania residents to follow suit.