Pediatricians report concerning condition possibly linked to coronavirus

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pediatricians are reporting a rare but concerning condition that could be linked to COVID-19.
Infectious disease Dr. Ishminder Kaur at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in Philadelphia says there have been two cases.
Doctors in Europe have also warned about the condition and in New York, the department of health issued a warning after at least 15 kids have been affected.
"I think several institutions at the same time are seeing a lot of children with similar presentations with abdominal pain and diarrhea and then leading to this almost multi-system inflammation," Dr. Kaur said, adding some children have active COVID-19 infections. Others have tested positive for the antibody signaling they had the infection in the past.
The complication seems similar to Kawasaki Disease, a condition that can cause dangerous inflammation to some blood vessels and potential damage to the heart.
Kaur said, "It's not a large number we're seeing, children still are generally spared from severe manifestation (from novel coronavirus), but it's a concerning signal that I think clinicians all over the world are watching."
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
Coronavirus: When will southeastern Pennsylvania enter 'yellow' phase?
Doctors in NYC flag mysterious illness in children, many had COVID-19
New COVID-19 testing sites open in Delaware and New Jersey
Trump administration model projects daily coronavirus death toll will increase to 3,000 by June
Grandmother of seven, breast cancer survivor beats extreme case of COVID-19
COVID-19 RESOURCES
Full guide: COVID-19 help, information and resources
Keeping Reusable Shopping Bags Sanitized and Germ-Free during COVID-19 Outbreak
How to get groceries, supplies, takeout, online workouts and home projects while quarantining
Things for everyone to do to pass the time at home
Great homeschooling and educational resources for parents and students
Free 6abc printable activities for kids to do at home
Work from home: Here are some companies hiring remote workers
CONNECT WITH US
Share your coronavirus story with Action News
Complete coronavirus coverage from Action News
Pediatricians report concerning condition possibly linked to coronavirus
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News