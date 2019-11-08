Health & Fitness

Penn Medicine successfully performs two uterus transplants

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Penn Medicine is confirming doctors there have successfully performed two uterus transplant procedures as part of a clinical trial to help women born without a uterus carry a child.

Penn first announced its uterus transplant program about two years ago. It was right after a woman in Texas became the first in the US to give birth after a uterus transplant at Baylor University Medical Center.



Since then about a dozen other babies have been born at other centers, including the Cleveland Clinic.

Doctors from Penn Medicine are now joining with experts from both medical centers to create an association to work together.



The trial at Penn is underway enrolling candidates for living or deceased uterus donor transplants.

For more information on the Penn Uterus Transplant Program, CLICK HERE.
