Philadelphia high school students receive training on how to administer Naloxone

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- High schoolers are learning real-life rescue techniques so they can help in case of an emergency.
Faculty from the University of the Sciences taught students from Central High how to administer Naloxone.
The more than 300 students also received CPR training.
The hope is that students never need to use these tools, but they are prepared if a situation should arise.
The training also exposes them to careers in health sciences.
