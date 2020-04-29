Health & Fitness

Philly residents urged to not flush personal protective equipment

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- People in Philadelphia are flushing their personal protective gear down the toilet and Mayor Kenney is urging them to stop.

These items, including gloves and wipes, are putting a strain on the city's water infrastructure, the mayor said Tuesday. Nineteen of the Philadelphia Water Department's pumping stations have been impacted by PPE waste.

Officials said the Philadelphia Water Department is seeing 12 times more clogging than normal at its processing facilities.

Department officials are now reporting 100 pounds a month compared to the usual 100 pounds a year.

Kenney warned this could create public health problems and the risk of water main breaks which drain the city's water reserves.

"We are seeing a large increase in the amount of PPE and other items being discarded through people flushing these items down the toilet," said the Mayor. "This is taking a toll on our water treatment infrastructure and residents' private property."

Officials said masks, gloves, and wipes should be properly disposed of in the trash.

They should not be left on the ground, dropped into sewer inlets, or flushed down toilets. When people leave them on the streets, they can go down the storm drains, yet again creating more clogs.

Officials also add that flushable wipes are not flushable - despite the label.

"We strongly recommend against flushing anything but toilet paper. Even wipes sold as 'flushable' often don't have the science or regulations to back up that claim, so it's a pricey gamble," Philadelphia Water Department Commissioner Randy E. Hayman said. "If you use wipes for your hands or anything else, please toss them in the trash and dispose of them like you would other household waste. It may seem like a small thing, but it can have a big impact at a time when we need everyone to work together."

