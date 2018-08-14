HEALTH & FITNESS

Photos show 'flushable' wipes clogging N.J. sewer

Photos shows 'flushable' wipes clogging NJ sewer. Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on August 13, 2018.

MOUNT LAUREL TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) --
So-called "flushable" wipes caused big problems for a South Jersey community.

The Mount Laurel Township Municipal Utilities Authority shared photos of countless wipes clogging up sewage pumps.

Officials say the pictures were taken back in May when crews were working to complete a sewer project along Hartford Road.

Crews say the not-so-flushable wipes caused multiple problems and slowed their progress.

They want to remind the public that, despite what advertisers may say, the disposable wipes should never be flushed.

