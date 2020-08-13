Health & Fitness

Plank to pike - Today's Tip

Shoshana has a plank workout to work your core and upper body.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitness6abc fitness tiptoday's tip
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Still Humid And Flood Concerns
AMC to reopen late August after mask policy backlash
Local unemployment numbers show gaps based on race
Philly nurses spread joy with 'Sunshine Committee'
Fewer than 1M sought jobless aid for 1st time in 20 weeks
Biden and Harris to attend COVID-19 briefing in Wilmington
Brach's releases Turkey Dinner candy corn
Show More
Dunkin' rolling out pumpkin spice coffee, fall menu next week
Hart, Farabee help Flyers beat Canadiens in Game 1
Man critical after shot in chest
Undocumented family pleads for help after COVID-19 infection
Police: Driver dies after car fire in N.J.
More TOP STORIES News