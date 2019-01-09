E. COLI

Romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak 'appears to be over,' CDC determines

EMBED </>More Videos

E. coli is a large group of bacteria found in the intestine of many living organisms, but some strains can lead to illness. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

The E. coli outbreak that sickened dozens of people in 16 states and Canada appears to be over, the Centers for Disease Control announced Wednesday.

No new illnesses have been reported for a month, officials said, and lettuce from the area is no longer in stores or restaurants. Romaine harvesting has since shifted to winter growing areas, primarily in Arizona, Florida, Mexico and California's Imperial Valley.

Officials had previously said the outbreak had been traced back to romaine lettuce from farms in central and northern California. Investigators found the same bacteria strain linked to the illnesses in a reservoir at a farm in Santa Barbara County.

That outbreak sent 25 people to the hospital from October to December but resulted in no deaths, though two of those sickened developed a form of kidney failure.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthfoodcdce. colicaliforniau.s. & worldcenters for disease controloutbreak
E. COLI
Farm tied to lettuce E. coli outbreak also recalling cauliflower
Symptoms, prevention and other things to know about E. coli
CDC: Do not eat romaine lettuce
5 dead, 197 sickened after E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce
More e. coli
HEALTH & FITNESS
1st child death associated with flu reported in New Jersey
Consumer Reports: Fiber-rich diets can help you stay healthier
What's the Deal: Paying less for prescription medications
Today's Tip: Busting myths about cancer
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Manhunt in South Philly for man who fled after police chase, crash
2 accidents along I-95 after car chase
Homeless man involved in GoFundMe scandal arrested in Philly
AccuWeather: Bitter Wind Chills, Weekend Snow
President Trump signs NJ high school students' bill into law
1st child death associated with flu reported in New Jersey
Hundreds spot meteor over the East Coast
Police: 2 men sought for robbing man at ATM in Center City
Show More
Child killed, father and brother injured in Burlington County crash
Sisters, ages 12 and 14, accused of killing their mother
Hundreds of praying mantises invade woman's home
Protests over death of man who went to police asking for help
MLK Day of Service 2019 plans announced for Philadelphia
More News