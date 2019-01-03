HEALTH & FITNESS

Shoulder tap planks - Today's Tip

EMBED </>More Videos

Shoshana shows how to work the lower back with a plank.

Shoshana shows how to work the lower back with a plank.
Related Topics:
healthfitnessToday's Tip
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Today's Tip: Busting myths about cancer
New report reveals the best diets for 2019
Airport shuts off water fountains after passengers get sick
The secret to new year's resolution success
Dieticians advise caution about 'bulletproof' coffee trend
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
'Rambling' note found in striking vehicle in Mummers crash
4 firefighters injured battling boarding house fire
ShopRite to close in West Philly; owner blames soda tax
Teen charged with murder after baby found in Philly dumpster
Vandal slashes 132 tires in Tredyffrin Township
Car windows smashed in Chester County
Beautician charged with killing woman during botched buttocks injection
Officials ID teen who fell off ski lift at Blue Mountain
Show More
Letter carrier reports she was sexually assaulted in West Oak Lane
Wallingford-Swarthmore holds meeting on racially-motivated incidents
AccuWeather: Some Sun, Breezy and Cool Today
Man accused of shooting at police during chase charged
2 surrender in theft of N.J. orthodontist's baby bear statue
More News