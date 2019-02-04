HEALTH & FITNESS

Study: Cancers on the rise with millennials related to obesity

EMBED </>More Videos

Study: Cancers on the rise with millennials related to obesity - Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on February 4, 2019.

By
The American Cancer Society is reporting a disturbing trend. Cancers that are normally seen in older adults are on the rise in much younger people.

They're seeing an uptick in some cancers for people ages 24 to 49 and one major culprit is being overweight.

The incidence of six cancers - known to be related to obesity - has gone up significantly in younger adults.

They include Multiple Myeloma, Colorectal, Gallbladder, Kidney, Uterine, and Pancreatic cancers.

The biggest increase in pancreatic cancer was among 25 to 29-year-olds.

Overall, the study says the risk of these cancers in millennials is about twice what it was for baby boomers when they were the same age.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckcancer
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Things you can do to cure the winter blues
Today's Tip: Cold Weather & Heart Health
CDC offers food safety tips ahead of Super Bowl parties
Woman shares her story about surviving a heart defect
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Missing Philadelphia man with cerebral palsy found dead
Police charge man with killing his mother
Eagles QB Carson Wentz says he could have been better teammate
Teen critical after falling through ice at Cadwalader Park
Kristoff St. John, 'Young and the Restless' actor, dead
AccuWeather: Warm Start to the Week
Pothole repair season is underway
Eagles players, Gritty bored by Super Bowl 53
Show More
76ers' Annelie Schmittel discusses breaking the glass ceiling
Superintendent quits after lying about health insurance to help sick student
N.J. law to require schools to teach LGBT history in class
Driver who side-swiped police cruiser charged with DUI
Coast Guard dad surprises daughter at school
More News