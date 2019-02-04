Study: Cancers on the rise with millennials related to obesity

The American Cancer Society is reporting a disturbing trend. Cancers that are normally seen in older adults are on the rise in much younger people.They're seeing an uptick in some cancers for people ages 24 to 49 and one major culprit is being overweight.The incidence of six cancers - known to be related to obesity - has gone up significantly in younger adults.They include Multiple Myeloma, Colorectal, Gallbladder, Kidney, Uterine, and Pancreatic cancers.The biggest increase in pancreatic cancer was among 25 to 29-year-olds.Overall, the study says the risk of these cancers in millennials is about twice what it was for baby boomers when they were the same age.------