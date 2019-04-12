Health & Fitness

Study: Fake smiling at work may lead to more drinking after hours

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- Fake smiling at work may lead to heavier drinking after hours, according to a new study.

Researchers at Penn State and the University at Buffalo studied the drinking habits of people who work with the public.

They found employees who forced themselves to smile and be happy in front of customers were more at risk for heavier drinking after work.

Researchers say faking positive emotions, including resisting the urge to roll one's eyes, can be so draining for some that it can lead to alcohol consumption.

In a statement, Alicia Grandey, professor of psychology at Penn State, said the results suggest that employers may want to reconsider "service with a smile" policies.

"Faking and suppressing emotions with customers was related to drinking beyond the stress of the job or feeling negatively," Grandey said. "It wasn't just feeling badly that makes them reach for a drink. Instead, the more they have to control negative emotions at work, the less they are able to control their alcohol intake after work."

The study is published in the Journal of Occupational Health Psychology.

Click here to read a summary of the study.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthbuzzworthysocietywineu.s. & worlddrinkingstudybeerresearchcareersalcohol
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
NJ stores pull controversial black dolls designed for abuse
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
2 men shot outside Mantua bar
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
More TOP STORIES News