HEALTH & FITNESS

Study: Low-dose daily aspirin may not be beneficial

EMBED </>More Videos

Study: Low-dose daily aspirin may not be beneficial: Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on September 17, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Many people take a low-dose aspirin every day. But is it really beneficial? A new study says for some adults, it might not be.

For the people who take an aspirin a day, most of the studies to support this were for people who have a history of heart disease or stroke.

But for the healthy older adult, new government guidelines say there's not enough evidence to show that it helps.

The study followed more than 19,000 adults, most were over the age of 70 and were healthy with no heart disease or dementia.

It found a daily low-dose aspirin didn't do anything to help people stay healthy and in some cases, it increased the risk for a major bleed.

It is still recommended for people with a history of heart problems. But as with all medication, you should talk to your healthcare provider about what is best for you.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckstudy
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Penn Medicine testing new treatment for lung complications
New procedure promises to cut fat, build muscle non-invasively
Protecting your family this flu season
Study shows whole fat dairy may lower risk of stroke
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Thief swipes wheelchair used by boy with cerebral palsy
Police: Son killed father in Yeadon, dumped body in Gladwyne
Pickup truck driver sought for 'turfing' school property
Carson Wentz to be starting quarterback for Week 3 game
Florence flooding spreads as storm heads northeast
Body of baby boy swept away by Florence floodwaters found
Murder trial starts for man charged in radio host's slaying
AccuWeather: Remnant Rain from Florence Moving In
Show More
Bill Cosby's wife wants ethics board to investigate judge
2 drown in NJ trying to rescue swimmer who was later saved
21 hurt in massive fire at Brooklyn parking garage
Dover rape suspect remains on the loose
Student engaged to be married killed by shark in Cape Cod
More News