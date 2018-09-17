Study: Low-dose daily aspirin may not be beneficial

Many people take a low-dose aspirin every day. But is it really beneficial? A new study says for some adults, it might not be.For the people who take an aspirin a day, most of the studies to support this were for people who have a history of heart disease or stroke.But for the healthy older adult, new government guidelines say there's not enough evidence to show that it helps.The study followed more than 19,000 adults, most were over the age of 70 and were healthy with no heart disease or dementia.It found a daily low-dose aspirin didn't do anything to help people stay healthy and in some cases, it increased the risk for a major bleed.It is still recommended for people with a history of heart problems. But as with all medication, you should talk to your healthcare provider about what is best for you.------