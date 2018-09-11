Study: Wildfire smoke deaths could double by end of century

The number of deaths linked to inhaling wildfire smoke could double by the end of the century.A team at Colorado State predicts particle emissions from cars, industry and power plants will drop, but they'll rise in some areas of the country due to more intense wildfires.Inhaling fine particles has been linked to heart and lung problems.The new study predicts 40,000 deaths a year from chronic inhalation of smoke. That's up from 15,000 now.------