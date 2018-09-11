HEALTH & FITNESS

Study: Wildfire smoke deaths could double by end of century

EMBED </>More Videos

Study says wildfire smoke deaths will double - Rick Williams reports during Action News at 5pm on September 11, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The number of deaths linked to inhaling wildfire smoke could double by the end of the century.

A team at Colorado State predicts particle emissions from cars, industry and power plants will drop, but they'll rise in some areas of the country due to more intense wildfires.

Inhaling fine particles has been linked to heart and lung problems.

The new study predicts 40,000 deaths a year from chronic inhalation of smoke. That's up from 15,000 now.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckwildfiresmoke
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
CDC: No diagnosis for over 20 percent of opioid prescriptions
Study finds new link between high blood pressure and diabetes
Today's Tip: Cancer Treatment Options
Southwest passengers in Texas possibly exposed to measles
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Man involved in GoFundMe dispute arrested on traffic warrant
Hurricane Warning for the Carolinas as Florence strengthens
Pa. task force members travel south to help hurricane victims
Driver sought for hit-and-run that left girl, 9, injured
Nation remembers 9/11 victims on 17th anniversary
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy, Spotty Showers Today
Teens rob store after clerk collapses from heart attack, police say
VIDEO: Timeline of Johnny Bobbitt's GoFundMe saga
Show More
Lawyer for couple who raised cash for homeless man: indictment likely
Man killed in vehicle crash on Roosevelt Boulevard
Delaware Valley communities remember 9/11 victims
2 men sought for 7-Eleven robberies in Philadelphia
School brings back paddling as form of student discipline
More News