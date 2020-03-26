Health & Fitness

Support PHLCovid19Fund | Click Here

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The PHL COVID-19 Fund was established through the leadership of the City of Philadelphia, United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey and Philadelphia Foundation and made possible through partnerships across the Greater Philadelphia business, government and philanthropic sectors.

LINK: Click here to support PHLCOVID19Fund.org

Your support of the PHL COVID-19 Fund goes directly to support nonprofits on the frontlines of the pandemic. Right now, COVID-19 is having a disproportionate impact on the ability of nonprofits that serve seniors, people with disabilities, people experiencing homelessness and those who are economically disadvantaged.

Every individual can make difference - either through a monetary donation or a donation of time and talent.

This Fund is here to support nonprofits who are providing vital resources to the most vulnerable populations. We encourage all nonprofits that are need of financial support to maintain their missions, to submit a request for funding through the website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Senate passes coronavirus rescue package on unanimous vote
Philly COVID-19 positive cases jump to 475
1,687 coronavirus cases in Pa., 16 deaths
Wawa employee tests positive for COVID-19 in Philly
3 patients from NJ nursing home dead after testing positive for COVID-19
REAL ID deadline pushed back due to coronavirus outbreak, Trump says
Philly students continue to receive free grab-and-go meals
Show More
Local disinfectant company has COVID-19 cleaning advice
Ocean City COVID-19 patient wants to contribute to medical research
Latest COVID-19 updates for the Philadelphia region
Woman allegedly tried to contaminate food
US unemployment claims reach record 3.28M this week
More TOP STORIES News