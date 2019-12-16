Updated autism guidelines released by American Academy of Pediatrics

Autism affects one in every 59 children.On Monday, the American Academy of Pediatrics updated their guidelines for the first time in 12 years.The report focuses on early screening and intervention.Along with pediatricians, it says parents play a big role in spotting and reporting early signs.Autism spectrum disorder can be diagnosed as early as 18 months, but services can start before a formal diagnosis.The guidelines also address the need to prepare adolescents for high school and adulthood.