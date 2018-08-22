Woman loses weight to donate kidney to dad

A Georgia woman has been on a 16-month wellness journey, not for herself, but so she could donate a kidney to her father.Dawn Muhammad's blood type was compatible with her father's.But doctors told her she weighed too much.So, she quietly hired a personal trainer, changed her eating habits, and lost 55 pounds.She recently got the good news she's a perfect match for her dad."Anytime i felt myself about to eat the wrong food, i reminded myself of that goal and i have that picture in my mind of my dad. playing baseball, golfing, you know, living his life as he had always been living it - very active," says Dawn Muhammad.The transplant is scheduled for a week from Friday.