Woman loses weight to donate kidney to dad

Woman loses weight to donate kidney to dad. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on August 22, 2018.

16-month mission kept private from dad for a year
ATLANTA, Ga. (WPVI) --
A Georgia woman has been on a 16-month wellness journey, not for herself, but so she could donate a kidney to her father.

Dawn Muhammad's blood type was compatible with her father's.

But doctors told her she weighed too much.

So, she quietly hired a personal trainer, changed her eating habits, and lost 55 pounds.

She recently got the good news she's a perfect match for her dad.

"Anytime i felt myself about to eat the wrong food, i reminded myself of that goal and i have that picture in my mind of my dad. playing baseball, golfing, you know, living his life as he had always been living it - very active," says Dawn Muhammad.

The transplant is scheduled for a week from Friday.
