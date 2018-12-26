HEALTH & FITNESS

Yoga, improv: New kind of medical school

EMBED </>More Videos

Yoga, improv: New kind of medical school. Monica Malpass reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on December 26, 2018.

By
Being a good doctor takes more than knowing about procedures, medications, and body chemistry.

The most valuable learning may not even be in science.

So local medical schools now have classes to fill those needs.

A yoga class at University of Pennsylvania's Perelman School of Medicine also serves as an anatomy lesson. The moves are coordinated to reinforce lessons from the anatomy lab, so students better understand how the body works.

"They were working on the abdomen and thorax, so all the yoga was geared toward the abdomen and thorax," Mitchell Lewis, Professor of Biomedical Research at Penn, said.

Besides anatomy, the class teaches another vital skill for doctors - listening.

Listening and observation are also important in an improvisation class at Temple University's Katz School of Medicine.

Kristen Schier of the Philadelphia Improv Theater gives students a scenario to act out on the fly.

Their success depends on building a conversation from a tiny bit of information - the same tactic they'll need to determine what's ailing a patient.

"You really got to listen, you have to pick up the little things they are saying, you got to take every detail and just be curious," Schier said.

The growing number of humanities classes in medical schools reap other benefits.

"It teaches them very fundamental abilities to collaborate which is very important in working with patients, accepting patients and also working with colleagues," Dr. Douglas Reifler, Katz School of Medicine's Associate Dean of Student Affairs, said.

Such classes also relieve the stress for medical students and may give the future doctors outlets to help them prevent burnout. More than 40% of doctors report feeling burned out, with family doctors reporting some of the highest rates.


-----
Send a News Tip to Action News Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckyogaschooltemple universityuniversity of pennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Alcohol, coffee could be key to living longer, study finds
For many, family is most stressful part of holidays
CDC reports high flu virus activity
Start the New Year fit with Jillian Michaels' 'The Six Keys'
Today's Tip: Managing asthma during winter
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Friends remember N.J. firefighter killed in crash
Marine among 4 killed in Garden State Parkway crash
NJ school board meets regarding HS wrestler's forced haircut
Philadelphia man killed in Delaware hit-and-run
Government shutdown leaves Liberty Bell visitors looking in
1 dog killed, 1 missing in Wilmington attack
Vandals destroy just-planted trees at Morrisville Riverfront Preserve
Firefighters battle huge flames in Port of Wilmington fire
Show More
Inmate escapes corrections center on Christmas Day
US stocks rebound as traders return from Christmas holiday
President Trump, first lady visit troops in Iraq for Christmas
New Clean Slate Law allows sealing of certain criminal cases
People hit the stores to return those unwanted gifts
More News