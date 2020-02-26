Sports

North Carolina girl wrestler dominates boys to become first ever female state champion

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- One young lady is pounding the mat for girl wrestlers in North Carolina.

Heaven Fitch became the first girl to win a North Carolina High School Athletic Association individual wrestling state championship last weekend in Greensboro. Fitch beat Luke Wilson of Robbinsville for the championship in the 106-pound weight class.



"I kind of dominated the match if I'm being honest," Fitch told WGHP. Fitch is a junior at Uwharrie Charter Academy in Asheboro.

Fitch ended the season with a 54-4 record and won the Most Outstanding Wrestler Award in the 1A classification. Fitch placed fourth in the state in 2019.

"I'm just glad I can be a role model for people younger than me and it's so insane to be inspiring to others. To think that others look up to me is kind of crazy."
