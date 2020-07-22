birthday

Help Georgia grandmother have a happy 105th birthday by sending a card

MOLENA, Ga. -- Helen Mangham is turning 105 on Aug. 2. It's almost impossible to throw a big celebration during the COVID-19 pandemic, so her granddaughter Pam Vickers came up with another idea.

Vickers turned to Facebook to put out a request for birthday cards to celebrate her grandmother Helen's big day.

FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Vickers wants to surprise Mangham with cards sent from around the world. She's hoping they'll bring her grandmother joy because she loves to receive mail.



The address to send the cards is:

257 Wallie Road
Molena, Georgia 30258

Mangham's family is planning a small gathering to mark the occasion. Her three little sisters who range in age from 94 to 103 will be there to celebrate with her along with her 85-year-old son.

RELATED: North Carolina assisted living home residents missing friends, family ask for pen pals amid COVID-19 pandemic

Mangham lives on 20 acres of land so they'll be plenty of room to social distance.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societygeorgiabirthdaycoronavirus100 yearssenior citizenscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BIRTHDAY
Woman turns 100 years old, beats COVID-19
Biggest little Flyers fan gets ultimate birthday surprise
Augie is the oldest golden retriever in history
WWII Veteran celebrates 100 years of family, faith, and a special talent
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Governor wants Delaware taken off NJ quarantine list
Philly police officer charged for pepper spraying kneeling protesters
Cousins reunited with family after going missing: Police
Teen sleeping on sofa shot by someone on porch, police say
Philly to ask for removal of Christopher Columbus statue
AccuWeather Alert: Heat Advisory Today, Severe Storms Possible
Teen walking in park sexually assaulted: Police
Show More
Fire damages multiple homes in South Philly
US signs contract with Pfizer for COVID-19 vaccine doses | LIVE
Opening Day: Phillies to put spotlight on health care workers
Local school districts debate options to reopen
15 injured after shooting outside Chicago funeral home, police say
More TOP STORIES News