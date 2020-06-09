19-year-old man killed in Lawndale, at least 18 shots fired: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in the Lawndale neighborhood of Philadelphia, police said.The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 1300 block of Hellerman Street.Police said the victim was found on the ground between two parked cars with several gunshot wounds.He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.Authorities said at least 18 bullets were fired during the shooting.Police are looking for two vehicles that took off from the scene.