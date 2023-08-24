3 men hope new DNA will overturn conviction in 1997 Delaware County murder

Three men who have already served more than two decades in prison for the murder of a Chester woman have asked a judge to throw out their convictions.

Their case involves the brutal killing of 70-year-old Henrietta Nickens at her home in October of 1997.

Derrick Chappell, Morton Johnson, and Samuel Grasty were convicted of second-degree murder 23 years ago and sentenced to life in prison.

Their case involves the brutal killing of 70-year-old Henrietta Nickens at her home in Chester, Delaware County, in October of 1997.

The men claim new DNA evidence could help clear their names.

"In most of our cases, we aren't fortunate to have DNA evidence, we can prove innocence in other ways. In this one, it really cements the results of our review," said Nilam Sanghvi, the legal director of the Pennsylvania Innocence Project.

The Pennsylvania Innocence Project represents 41-year-old Chappell. They're hoping new DNA results may overturn his case.

According to testing from 2022 and evidence presented in a court hearing this week, investigators found DNA that does not belong to Chappell and does not match either of the other defendants.

The source remains unknown.

The Nickens family calls the appeal process upsetting.

"It's like all over. That hurts. That hurts real bad," said Carlotta Nickens, the daughter of Henrietta. "An innocent woman got her life taken for nothing. The said they have been sitting in prison for decades for something you didn't do. You're sitting in prison behind something that you did do!"

Delaware County's Assistant District Attorney says the post-conviction evidence is not compelling.

A judge continues to review the new evidence and case and will determine if the trio will be granted new trials.