Missing Philadelphia woman identified 3 decades after human remains found in Luzerne County, Pa.

Margaret Wininger has been identified three decades after her remains were found in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania

Margaret Wininger has been identified three decades after her remains were found in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania

Margaret Wininger has been identified three decades after her remains were found in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania

Margaret Wininger has been identified three decades after her remains were found in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania

LUZEREN COUNTY, Pa. -- For decades, investigators in Luzerne County have tried to identify the remains of a Jane Doe. Now, she has a name and her family finally has some answers.

The Jane Doe has been identified as Margaret Carol Wininger, who was originally from Hazleton, Pennsylvania, but was living with her family in Northeast Philadelphia at the time of her disappearance.

A Jane Doe found nearly three decades ago has been identified as Margaret Wininger

In 1994, human remains were found in a wooded area off Tomhicken Road in Sugarloaf Township.

The remains were found by state DEP workers who were working on a mine reclamation project at the time.

State Police were unable to determine how the woman died but investigators later released a model sculpture of what they believed the woman looked like at the time. However, the case has remained cold since.

In 1994, investigators released a model sculpture of what they believed a Jane Doe looked like after human remains were found in Luzerne County, Pa.

With recent advances in technology, including DNA and genealogy, state police found a DNA match and were able to identify their Jane Doe as Wininger.

Born in September of 1948, Wininger went to West Hazleton High School in the 60s. She later moved to Northeast Philadelphia with her family before she went missing in the 90s.

State Police say the investigation is ongoing and are asking for your help.

Anyone with information about Margaret Wininger and what brought her back to the Luzerne County area in the 90s should call state police at Hazleton.