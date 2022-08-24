'Long Hots & Sharp Provolone' wins Herr's 'Flavored by Philly' contest

Ryan Reigel wins $10K, a year's supply of Herr's products, and a $10K donation to the Philadelphia-based nonprofit of his choice.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- How do you effectively capture the true flavor of Philadelphia in a potato chip?

That was the challenge posed by Herr's.

After months of taste testing and 11,000 votes later, we have a winner.

The victor in Herr's "Flavored by Philly" contest is "Long Hots & Sharp Provolone," submitted by Ryan Reigel of Northern Liberties.

It was a tough race against the 'Wiz Wit' and '215 Special Sauce' flavors, but the zest of the long hot with the twang of the sharp provolone prevailed. It was inspired by Reigel's two favorite toppings on a roast pork sandwich.

"Herr's truly executed my vision," Reigel says. "I wanted that green pepper taste to come out first because that's essentially a very important element of the long hot. Then, with a little bit of heat, that kind of builds. The more chips you eat, the hotter it gets."

Reigel wins $10,000, a year's supply of Herr's products, and a $10,000 donation to the Philadelphia-based nonprofit of his choice.

He chose Philabundance, the Delaware Valley's largest hunger relief organization

"When you're talking about food and Philadelphia, I think it's always important to remember that not everybody is as privileged as what I am with having access to food," Reigel says. "Philabundance was just a no-brainer for me."

Reigel works for a local beer wholesaler, so he's now Philadelphia's most famous beer and chips guy.

The chips are available while supplies last.