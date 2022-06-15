Herr's announces 'Flavored by Philly' potato chip winners - available now for limited time

Philly! We heard you! 🤩 Your Flavored by Philly cravings have arrived at the party. 🙌🙌🙌— Herr Foods Inc. (@herrfoods) June 14, 2022
After sorting through more than 6,200 flavor ideas, here are the winners:
215 Special Sauce - inspired by the most popular condiment requests in Philadelphia corner stores: salt, pepper, ketchup and hot sauce.
"The (215) Special chip starts with tangy tomato flavors and finishes with a mild vinegary heat that will keep you coming back for more. It is the perfect blend of tangy, vinegar and savory flavors with a hint of heat. This chip has something special for everyone just like its namesake, Philadelphia."
Long Hots with Sharp Provolone - for the staples in the South Philadelphia community and Italian markets throughout the city.
"The Italian Long Hots and Sharp Provolone chip delivers a bold roasted pepper flavor combined with notes of provolone cheese in the background with a mild heat that builds with each chip. The flavors compliant each other perfectly which is one thing everyone in Philly can agree with."
Wiz Wit - self-explanatory to Philadelphians, which is how you would order a cheesesteak with cheese whiz and onions.
"Herr's Flavored by Philly Wiz Wit Chips are drenched in delicious cheesy onion flavor with a bit of meat to match the cheesy goodness that oozes out of the back of your roll after your first bite. Nothing compares to that taste just like nothing compares to a wiz wit cheesesteak from Philly."
The Chester County-based snack company says the chips will be available in stores and online.
Herr's adds these flavors are only available for a limited time.