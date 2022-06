Herr's announces 'Flavored by Philly' potato chip winners - available now for limited time

Philly! We heard you! 🤩 Your Flavored by Philly cravings have arrived at the party. 🙌🙌🙌



PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Herr's has officially announced its three "Flavored by Philly" chip flavor finalists.After sorting through more than 6,200 flavor ideas, here are the winners:- inspired by the most popular condiment requests in Philadelphia corner stores: salt, pepper, ketchup and hot sauce.- for the staples in the South Philadelphia community and Italian markets throughout the city.- self-explanatory to Philadelphians, which is how you would order a cheesesteak with cheese whiz and onions.The Chester County-based snack company says the chips will be available in stores and online. Herr's adds these flavors are only available for a limited time.