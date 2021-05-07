Food & Drink

Hershey recalls chocolate shell topping, may contain almonds

EMBED <>More Videos

Hershey issues recall over chocolate shell topping

The Hershey Company is voluntarily recalling a particular lot of its chocolate shell topping.

The company says the bottles were incorrectly filled with heath shell topping which is made with almonds.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds are at risk if they consume the product.

If you bought Hershey's chocolate shell topping after April 15, and still have some, you should check your bottle to see if it's included in this recall.

You're eligible for a refund.

It would have the lot code 25jsas1.

Hershey says it has contacted all retailers that received the affected product and asked them to remove it from store shelves immediately.

So far, there have been no reports of illness or injury.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkrecallnutritionhersheychocolate
TOP STORIES
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Show More
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
More TOP STORIES News