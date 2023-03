Upper Merion Area High School hosts annual Mini-THON to raise money for childhood cancer research

UPPER MERION TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Hundreds of Montgomery County students danced and played games for hours on Thursday night to help conquer childhood cancer.

Upper Merion Area High School hosted its 11th annual "Mini-THON," which is inspired by the Penn State Dance Marathon.

Money raised during the six-hour event will go towards Four Diamonds, a cancer treatment center in Hershey, Pennsylvania.