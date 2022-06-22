Hertz settles dozens of customer lawsuits after Action News investigation

Hertz rental car has agreed to settle nearly three dozen lawsuits brought by customers who say the rental agency wrongly reported their vehicles as stolen. Some customers say they have been arrested and jailed.
Police body camera video captured the moment a Plymouth Township, Montgomery County office handcuffed a visibly distraught Saleema Lovelace.
Police were responding to a call of auto theft and arrested her for allegedly stealing the Hertz rental car she was behind the wheel of.
"Listen do what he is saying...roll your windows down...put your hands outside," said an officer.
The police stop happened in January of 2021.
She said she'd been renting a Hertz vehicle from its subsidiary, Dollar Rental, for six months after getting into a car accident.
"This car is reported stolen from Hertz Rental Car. Did you rent it?" asked an officer.
"Yes!" replied Lovelace.
"When they grabbed me it was just... that's the part that bothered me the most," said Lovelace. "Walking backyards...me knowing there was a gun drawn on me and my father in the car."
Lovelace said she had arranged a date to bring the vehicle for an inspection and the company charged her credit card on file for nearly $4,000 one day before her arrest.
Media, Delaware County-based attorney Francis Malofiy represents many of the alleged victims.
"In 2017 when ABC first broke this story it went from one case to two cases and now it's gone to 330 cases all around the country," said Malofiy.
Malofiy blames a faulty reporting and payment system at Hertz for the wrongful arrests.
"We have some clients who spent seven months in jail, some who spent one day in jail, some who have (been) sexually assaulted and beaten in jail," said Malofiy.
One of those alleged victims was Kelly Grady who Action News interviewed in 2017 and was eventually awarded $100,000.
"I was in jail for 12 days," said Grady. "It was humiliating. It was scary. It was horrible. It was degrading. I was sexually assaulted and gang beaten."
In April, Hertz CEO Stephen Scherr admitted to a problem and said rectifying the situation is a "priority" and called it "unfortunate."
The company filed for bankruptcy protection in 2020.
Civil litigation had been tied up, but Malofiy says earlier this month, a bankruptcy judge ruled 89 cases could proceed in applicable state courts.
Hertz now tells Action News it "looks forward to reaching resolutions in the months ahead."
The rental car giant declined to comment if Lovelace is part of the initial or any upcoming settlement offers.
"I feel like I am going to have an anxiety attack," said Lovelace on video during her arrest.
Alleged victims like Lovelace say their arrests and charges have been traumatic.
She and 39 others are still currently being prosecuted for rental car thefts.
"You gotta take more responsibility...update your system," said Lovelace. "People's lives are being jeopardized from them not doing what they are supposed to do."
The fallout has led United States Senator Richard Blumenthall to write a letter to the Federal Trade Commission requesting it to open an investigation. The FTC could not comment.
A Hertz spokesperson released this statement to Action News:
"Hertz cares deeply about our customers, and we successfully provide rental vehicles for tens of millions of satisfied travelers each year. While we remain steadfast in our commitment to defend the company's interest against those that intend harm, we also want to do right by our customers.
Today Hertz has sent settlement offers to about three dozen individuals who had a negative experience with our company.
This is the first set of offers and is not exhaustive. We are moving through all the claims to ensure that each unique situation is reviewed and considered on its individual merits. We expect some of our offers will be for more money than the proof of claim filed for these individuals, and some of our offers will be significantly less. We look forward to reaching resolutions in the months ahead as we work through the process."