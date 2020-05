There's a new shop in Center City taking a new approach to facials and beauty care -- Hey-Dey Rittenhouse.Walk-ins are welcome and a 30-minute facial costs as little as $65. From a new concept to one rooted in ancient history, we also visit Main Line Spa offering the Gua Sha facials.1735 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19103267-518-84006 Waterloo Avenue, Berwyn, Pa. 19312610- 203-3747