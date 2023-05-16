Local Holocaust survivor's story turned into musical called "Hidden"

The world premiere of a brand new musical called Hidden, based on the real-life events of a Holocaust survivor, will be held Saturday in Jenkintown.

JENKINTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The world premiere of a brand new musical called Hidden, based on the real-life events of a Holocaust survivor, will be held on Saturday in Jenkintown.

When she was 4 years old, Ruth Kapp Hartz was hidden in Southern France during World War II.

Now, her story is being told on stage through spoken word and song.

"I never expected this to happen in the autumn of my life," Ruth says. "I'm very excited, especially because in the context of the Holocaust, not many people know what happened to hidden children."

To hide the fact that she was Jewish, Ruth was forced to change her name to Renée.

"Renee means reborn, and now I'm being reborn again with this incredible musical," she says.

The musical was written and produced by David and Jenny Heitler-Klevans.

"We were very moved by Ruth's story," David says, "and to have contact with the subject of our piece is just amazing."

The musical touches on themes of identity, antisemitism, resilience and resistance.

"Reliving my childhood is very emotional for me," Ruth says. "But on the other hand, I think the message is so universal."

Ruth recently met the two actresses who play her.

"The young girl who is playing me, Sydney Zimney, is incredible," Ruth says. "She's 11 years old, and in the sixth grade. I think she will be the star of the show."

The world premiere of 'Hidden' is happening this weekend at Abington Friends School in Jenkintown.

A portion of the ticket sales will benefit Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center.

