University of Delaware student facing hate crime charges after Holocaust memorial vandalized

Delaware's attorney general's office says Jenna Kandeel admitted the vandalism to officers who arrested her on May 8.

Delaware's attorney general's office says Jenna Kandeel admitted the vandalism to officers who arrested her on May 8.

Delaware's attorney general's office says Jenna Kandeel admitted the vandalism to officers who arrested her on May 8.

Delaware's attorney general's office says Jenna Kandeel admitted the vandalism to officers who arrested her on May 8.

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) -- A University of Delaware student is being charged with a hate crime.

Witnesses say 23-year-old Jenna Kandeel damaged a Holocaust memorial on campus and went on an antisemitic tirade.

Delaware's attorney general's office says Kandeel admitted the vandalism to officers who arrested her on May 8.

Kandeel faces three misdemeanor charges and is banned from campus.